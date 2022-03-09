Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 36,555,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.