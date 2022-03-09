Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30.

