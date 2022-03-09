Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 405,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

