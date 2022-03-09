Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

