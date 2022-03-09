Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.