Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $63,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,840. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.69 and its 200 day moving average is $427.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

