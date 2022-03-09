Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.80

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 90338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,034,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

