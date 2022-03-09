Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

