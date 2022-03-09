Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

