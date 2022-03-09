Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Raised by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,006. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

