Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $149.99. 269,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,885. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31.

