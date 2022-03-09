Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 16.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

