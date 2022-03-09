Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 5,785,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

