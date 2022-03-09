Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $15,994,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

