Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 411.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 338,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

