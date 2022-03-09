Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

