Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period.
VB traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $205.08. 1,005,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.18.
