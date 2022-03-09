Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

VB stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. 28,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

