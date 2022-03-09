Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.01. 1,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,084. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

