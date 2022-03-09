Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

