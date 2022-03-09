Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 321,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

