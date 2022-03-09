Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

