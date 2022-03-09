Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

