VeChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $318.14 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and $318.14 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

