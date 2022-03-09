Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $177.39

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $177.39 and last traded at $181.83, with a volume of 1599733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average is $272.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

