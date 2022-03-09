Velas Market Cap Reaches $507.95 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $507.95 million and $7.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002164 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004055 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,272,197,583 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.