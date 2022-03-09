Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Virginia Boulet Buys 50,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 15,909,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,796. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
VLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
