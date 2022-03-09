Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 6,500,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $13,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,909,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 663,770 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

