Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.
Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 497,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
