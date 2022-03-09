Veresen (TSE:VSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.92. Veresen shares last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 1,147,002 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.51.
Veresen Company Profile (TSE:VSN)
Featured Stories
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Veresen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veresen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.