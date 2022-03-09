VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,306.04 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $482,306.04 and $195.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,034.76 or 0.99886154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00071852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,730,057 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

