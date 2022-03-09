Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $232.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -185.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

