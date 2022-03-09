Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

