Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 166,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. 543,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406,551. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

