Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 247,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

