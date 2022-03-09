Verso (VSO) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $2.98 million and $80,756.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.09 or 0.99889402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.