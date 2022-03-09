Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VERX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 126,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,527. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1,697.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

