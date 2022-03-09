Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
VERX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 126,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,527. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.
In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
