Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

