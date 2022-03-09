Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $721.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.90 million. Viasat reported sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. Viasat has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

