Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.