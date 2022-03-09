Vipstar Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $570,591.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

