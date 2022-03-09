Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

AIO traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

