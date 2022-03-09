Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

