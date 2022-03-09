Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE NCZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 280,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
