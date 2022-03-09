Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 280,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.