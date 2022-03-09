Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,908. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.