Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 305,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,488 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

