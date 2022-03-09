Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.07. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 2,913 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 269,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

