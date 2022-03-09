Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Head to Head Comparison

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Adient 1 1 6 0 2.63

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Adient has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Adient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.08 $41.00 million $1.44 74.42 Adient $13.68 billion 0.25 $1.11 billion $9.42 3.79

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79% Adient 6.79% 0.04% 0.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adient beats Visteon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

