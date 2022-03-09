Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vistra worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

