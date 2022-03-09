Vivid Seats Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,426% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 830,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,509. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

